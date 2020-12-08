A Black Hills Energy utilities worker was fatally struck by a wrong-way driver in Pueblo Tuesday morning, according to police.
The victim was working on Elizabeth Street near Patty Drive when the suspect, driving south in the northbound lanes, jumped the curb and hit him, police said. The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
The suspect, who also wasn't identified, tried to leave the scene but lost control and crashed into a ditch, where he was caught by an off-duty police officer. He was not injured in the crash, according to police.