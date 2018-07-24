Getting home Monday night for some Teller County residents was like being on “The Amazing Race” reality show. Plenty of unforeseen obstacles appeared.
Some motorists were stuck on Ute Pass when the Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 24 shortly after 5 p.m. due to flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris washing onto the four-lane highway in the wake of heavy rain and hail.
About 8:30 p.m., CDOT opened two lanes of the east-west corridor that connects Colorado Springs to Woodland Park and beyond, as crews cleaned up the mess, using snowplow trucks.
Diana Gault waited out the storm at her desk at Global Circuit Innovations in Colorado Springs.
She lives near Deckers, north of Woodland Park, and well remembers the flood of Aug. 9, 2013, when the Waldo Canyon burn scar gave way. That flood killed her friend John Collins.
“I was aware of what a flood could do, so I monitored the situation from the office and weighed whether to drive to Castle Rock or Denver and circle around, which would have turned my one-hour commute into two or three hours,” she said. “I have friends I could have stayed with, but I wanted to go home.”
After the highway reopened, she sat in a long line of traffic. “I’ve always said I need a snowmobile some days to commute; now I need a motorboat.”
When U.S. 24 closes, alternate routes — Sedalia from the north, Gold Camp Road from Colorado Springs and Mount Herman Road into Monument — require traveling on dirt roads in poor condition that often need four-wheel-drive.
Some people who tried to get home via Cañon City encountered other closed roads Monday night, including Colorado 9.
Cathy Elliott Salagaj posted on social media that she and her husband, Andy, pastor of the Woodland Park campus of Radiant Church, didn’t get home until 11:40 p.m., after leaving Colorado Springs and heading south to Pueblo, west to Cañon City and to Salida, north to Buena Vista and east to Woodland Park.
“Just a mere 5½ hours,” she said. But, “We avoided all the hail and rain.”
The Crystola Roadhouse was packed, said Jimmy Odom, stuck at the popular bar and restaurant east of Woodland Park. The road he lives on was closed.
“People just pulled off the road and kept coming in,” he said. “Everybody was soaking wet, looking out the windows watching one wall of water after another come down and the hail pile up over a foot.”
Crystola Canyon was one of the hardest-hit areas in the county, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch said.
Small bridges over Fountain Creek washed out in Crystola, fences washed away near downtown Woodland Park, and lots of cars and houses were damaged, residents said.
“In my 16 years of living here, it was the worst storm I’ve seen,” Odom said. “It was very devastating.”
It was also “extremely dangerous in terms of public risk,” Couch said. One woman’s vehicle veered into a flooded ditch, and she had to be pulled out, he said.
The county had 20 extra public works employees on duty, Couch said. “Their response was good; they had all in and out access on roads open by 9 p.m.”
Green Mountain Falls and Cascade residents’ property was damaged, too.
“It was crazy,” Couch said.
He said people need to stay off roads when severe weather is forecast, and if on the roads, never drive through standing water.
“Water will take you and your car, and the chances of you surviving in a vehicle in rushing water are very low.”
