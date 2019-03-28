PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Utah woman is behind bars after allegedly strangling her 21-year-old son, who has disabilities that include a mentally diminished capacity, while screaming she wanted him to die.
Pleasant Grove Police Department said their agency was responding to a domestic violence call at the Viewpointe Apartment Homes last Saturday, where a mother had thrown a pair of scissors at her 13-year-old son.
While investigating, police were told the mother, 42-year-old Gidget Quilter, had allegedly assaulted her adult son, who is mentally and physically disabled, earlier that day.