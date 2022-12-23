While no one can guarantee delivery of all holiday gifts by the end of Christmas Eve on Saturday, U.S. Postal Service delivery efforts are promised to continue deep into the day.
USPS spokesperson Jim Boxrud maintains faith in the delivery system through their busiest weekend. The arctic blast that plunged temperatures below zero and delivered snow around Colorado Springs did not stop deliveries Thursday or Friday,
“We look at this season as our Super Bowl and prepare for it all year long” Boxrud said.
USPS considers its peak season to start on Black Friday and run through Jan. 3. During this time letter carriers start their days as early as 6 a.m. and work to deliver packages specifically until 9 a.m. before going back to the office to prepare for their regular routes.
“I like to say that many times you’ll have your package before your first cup of coffee.” Boxrud said.
Letter carriers often work into the night during this time, making deliveries as late as 9 p.m. It will be the same Christmas Eve.
This year, USPS was able to hire over 30 short-term, seasonal employees to help with the influx of deliveries over the holidays.
In the month of December alone, USPS of Colorado Springs processed around 15 million letters and 1.3 million packages, Boxrud said. In order to keep up with high demand, USPS has utilized around 450 trucks daily.
If you are experiencing trouble with holiday deliveries, you can call 1-800-ASK-USPS, or utilize the ‘Contact Us’ section on the USPS website homepage. Individuals can also tweet concerns to USPS customer service, @USPSHelp on Twitter.