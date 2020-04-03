The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has donated 3,100 cases of non-perishable food to Care and Share Food Bank.
The food was scheduled to be sent to Tokyo for American athletes during the 2020 Olympics. The Games were rescheduled to 2021 after the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
The donation, with an estimated value of $105,000, arrived at Care and Share’s facility late Friday morning.
Shannon Brice, Care and Share’s chief operating officer, was there to oversee the unloading of the food.
“Knowing that the food was destined for Tokyo, we certainly wish it would have gone there,” Brice said. “We wish certainly that the country wasn’t facing what it is.
“But in light in what we’re seeing with our community, it’s a blessing for our organization to receive this. We’re grateful that it’s coming here and feeding our neighbors instead of just going to waste.”