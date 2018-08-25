One inmate who flipped a deputy off while ignoring orders to get out of the shower was hit in the face and knocked to the floor.
Another was struck in the head five times during a fight that ensued when he refused to hand over a pair of sandals to a deputy, telling him to “come and get them.”
A third took six blows to the head and another to the lower torso after he threw food at a deputy and punched him in the stomach.
The accounts from this year and last year are among four instances of use of force by El Paso County sheriff’s deputies since the beginning of 2016 that resulted in serious disciplinary consequences for the offending jailers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Records show that, out of the hundreds of reports that jail deputies generate each year for actions that range from handcuffing an uncooperative inmate to kicking or punching an inmate, only a small fraction involve allegations that the use of force was excessive and are further investigated.
On a recent tour of the jail, staff members said that use of force is typically a last resort among the more than 300 sworn personnel that work the crowded facility.
Lt. Paul Wheeler, who oversees jailers on a shift in the jail’s Intake and Release section, said such instances are rare.
Instead, deputies are taught to talk to inmates in a way that de-escalates a situation — or, as one deputy patrolling one of the jail’s maximum security wards called it, “verbal judo.”
“I don’t like to use hands on. That’s not my thing,” said Deputy J. Holloway, who declined to give his first name. He said talking was successful “99.9 percent of the time.”
Over the past seven years, the instances in which jail staff report using force have risen sharply — from 130 occasions in 2010 and 458 times in 2014 to almost 900 in 2016. That figure more than doubled in 2017, when nearly 2,400 uses of force were reported, records provided to The Gazette by the Sheriff’s Office show.
Through mid-July of this year, jail staff had logged more than 800 uses of force. Sheriff’s officials attribute the jump in numbers to a growing jail population, changes in what is considered use of force, and how those incidents are recorded.
During that roughly seven-year span, policies changed. For example, handcuffing an uncooperative inmate was not considered a use of force until recent years. The Sheriff’s Office also adjusted protocols so that incidents involving more than one deputy would generate more than one report.
The jail’s average daily population also has steadily climbed. Last week, sheriff’s officials announced that there were a record 1,839 inmates, nearly 50 more than the previous record of 1,791 set in August 2017.
Since the Sheriff’s Office launched a formal investigation in 2016 into the deputy “fight club” — a competition among deputies in one shift of the deputies’ Intake and Release based on who was involved in the most use of force incidents — sheriff’s officials have taken steps to ensure that jail staff are not getting physical with inmates unless it’s warranted.
An outside consulting firm was hired in 2016 to review the agency’s protocols for handling such instances.
The administration has also bolstered training efforts for deputies related to use of force and de-escalation techniques and introduced programs to provide staff guidance on handling inmates with mental health issues.
When a jailer uses force, they are required to document the incident via a software program, and those reports are then routed up the chain of command for review. A use-of-force incident may be investigated if it appears excessive, unreasonable or in violation of policies.
From the beginning of 2016 through June, the Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit investigated 16 of those reports to determine if the force used was excessive. Nine were sustained and resulted in a range of consequences for the staff member involved, with four cases resulting in serious disciplinary consequences, including two jailers receiving 40-hour suspensions and another two who resigned in lieu of termination. The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide details about each of those cases, citing privacy concerns for the staffers involved.