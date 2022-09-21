Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks during an interview in Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday told the United Nations that a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted "just punishment" for Russia.

In a recorded address, Zelenskiy laid out what he said were five non-negotiable conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

