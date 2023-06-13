(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for tougher sanctions to halt the flow of components used in Russian missiles, saying it was cheaper to stop their transfer than to improve anti-aircraft systems against their deployment.

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Zelenskiy had called for tightened rules to halt what Ukrainian authorities call "missile terror" against civilian targets.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since its February 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine but it has frequently hit non-military buildings, the latest being a missile striking an apartment building and warehouses in Zelenskiy's home town of Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine, killing 11 people.

The missile used in the assault contained about 50 components produced in other countries and that the issue had been discussed on Tuesday with diplomats in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said.

"Unfortunately, Russia still has the opportunity to receive critical components for the production of missiles, manufactured by companies from different countries, including partner countries," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

All Ukraine's partners have the list of companies that supply Russia with the components, he said.

"It is clearly cheaper, once and for all, to close off to the terrorists paths of supply of components of terror than constantly spending on ever newer missiles for air defence," Zelenskiy said.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of cross-border shelling as Kyiv carries out counteroffensive operations. Kyiv also denies targeting civilians.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; editing by Grant McCool)