Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian service members in Bakhmut

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an award ceremony for Ukrainian service members at their position in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 20, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Wednesday he was on his way to the United States for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address the U.S. Congress.

"On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on his Twitter account.

"In particular @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."

(Reporting in Kyiv by Pavel Polityuk; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

