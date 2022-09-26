Mass burial site discovered in Izium

FILE PHOTO: Members of Ukrainian Emergency Service work at a place of mass burial during an exhumation, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

 GLEB GARANICH

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the military situation in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Monday as difficult and said it was the country's "No. 1 goal" because it was also Russia's No. 1 goal.

"The situation in the Donetsk region is particularly severe," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We are doing everything to contain enemy activity. This is our No. 1 goal right now because Donbas is still the No. 1 goal for the occupiers."

Since Russian forces moved into Ukraine in late February they have occupied nearly all of the Luhansk region and are slowly advancing through the Donetsk region -- the two provinces making up Donbas.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter)

