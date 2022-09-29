Thawanny Silva de Souza, 6, (L) and Rafael Silva de Souza, 9, (R) eat a lunch of rice, beans and egg in their family's house, in the Arco Iris favela in Recife, Brazil, September 15, 2022. Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity in Brazil to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino