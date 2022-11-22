Illustration shows test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative\

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 DADO RUVIC

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization is planning to rename monkeypox, designating it as "MPOX" in an effort to destigmatize the virus that gained a foothold in the United States earlier this year, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday comes in response to growing pressure from senior Biden officials, who privately urged WHO leaders to change the name, Politico added.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

