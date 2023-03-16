(Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday discussed the importance of investing in Northern Ireland in separate meetings with the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein's leader and vice president, the White House said.

"Mr. Sullivan and all of the party leaders discussed the importance of investing in Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential and ensuring prosperity for all communities," the White House said in a readout.

British lawmakers will vote next week on whether to back the central element of the government's recent deal with the European Union to reform post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

