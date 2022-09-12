ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process.
"It's high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters aboard Air Force One.
She said Ethiopia should "seize this moment to give peace a chance" and that "Eritrea and others should stay out of the conflict."
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)