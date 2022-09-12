Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House

FILE PHOTO: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process.

"It's high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters aboard Air Force One.

She said Ethiopia should "seize this moment to give peace a chance" and that "Eritrea and others should stay out of the conflict."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments