General view of the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The White House is pictured from the West Wing Driveway in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

 TOM BRENNER

(Reuters) - The White House summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

"After China's actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about (China's) provocative actions," White House spokesman John Kirby told the Washington Post.

China on Friday decided to sanction U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments