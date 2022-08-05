U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

 TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the United States had nothing to rectify regarding U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, following demands from Beijing that Washington fix its "mistakes."

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that it would like to see tensions with China come down immediately but that Beijing's move to suspend some communication channels was irresponsible.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

