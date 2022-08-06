White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday it is having conversations about what it can do to advance a bill banning the assault-style rifles that have been used in mass shootings.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration is actively discussing with top Democratic lawmakers what support they can provide to push the bill, which was approved last month in the U.S. House of Representatives, through the Senate.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments