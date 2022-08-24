WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday the decision by a federal judge in Texas to block President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing emergency abortion guidance was "a blow to Texans" and vowed that "the fight is not over."
"The President will continue to push to require hospitals to provide life-saving and health-preserving reproductive care," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
