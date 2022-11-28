White House Exterior in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

 SARAH SILBIGER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday joined some Republicans in criticizing former U.S. President Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying there was no place in American society for "vile forces" such as racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that it was important to condemn such behavior in "really absolute terms."

"There is just no place for these types of vile forces in our society," she told reporters. "When you say things like this, when you do not speak out against these kinds of poisonous and dangerous kind of remarks ... that is also incredibly dangerous within itself."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)

