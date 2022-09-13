The United States Chamber of Commerce building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is making a new effort Tuesday to press railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown of the U.S. rail system, a government official told Reuters.

President Joe Biden, cabinet officials and senior administration officials "engaged with the unions and companies throughout yesterday, and the interested parties stayed at the table last night to try and avert a shutdown," a White House official told Reuters ahead of a potential disruption as early as Friday.

"Additional senior level engagements are planned for this morning," the White House official added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein)

