PLA aircraft over Pingtan island

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

 ALY SONG

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that China's actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island.

"These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation," a White House spokesperson said.

"They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments