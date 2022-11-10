Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets with members of the government transition team in Brasilia

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with members of the government transition team in Brasilia, Brazil, November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

 ADRIANO MACHADO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will be looking for an "early opportunity" to meet with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said he had been in touch with senior members of Lula's team and that plans for face-to-face engagement between the two countries were being formulated.

Biden later told reporters that a date for such a meeting had not yet been set.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

