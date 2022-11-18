FILE PHOTO: Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat

(Reuters) - The White House announced through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday $13 billion in new financing for the expansion and modernization of the country's electric grid.

President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $10.5 billion to improve power systems against growing threats like extreme weather and climate change, the DOE said, and a further $2.5 billion to help build new transmission lines.

