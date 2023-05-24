(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday he would seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, vowing to build a wall on the border with Mexico and not restrict usage of Bitcoin.

Here is a selection of his quotes:

IMMIGRATION

"We will move on day one by declaring a national emergency. We will construct a border wall. We will make sure we have remain-in-Mexico... And we really need to hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable because they're facilitating a lot of this migration."

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) INVESTING

"I think this whole ESG movement is really trying to do through the financial sector what they could never achieve through the ballot box... We will not be a free society if major financial institutions can do through the economy what people could not achieve through the ballot box."

BITCOIN

"You have every right to do Bitcoin. The only reason these people in Washington don't like it is because they don't control it. And they're central planners, and they want to have control over society. And so Bitcoin represents a threat to them... I just do not have an itch to have to control everything that people may be doing in this space. And I think that the current regime clearly they have it out for Bitcoin and if it continues for another four years, you know, they'll probably end up killing it."

DISNEY

"They want to be treated differently than Universal and SeaWorld, and we don't think that that's appropriate. So, you know, I think that they should withdraw the lawsuit, but obviously, we're going to defend our actions because we think we have the right to do what we did."

GOVERNMENT 'OVERREACH'

"Buckle up when I get in there because the status quo is not acceptable, and we are going to make sure that we re-constitutionalize this government. And these agencies are totally out of control. There's no accountability, and we are going to bring that in a very big way."

