(Company corrects that the position is not a newly created one, paragraph 2)
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company's streaming platforms, president of Disney+.
Bowen will report Michael Paull, president of Disney's direct to consumer unit.
She has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. In that time, Disney+ has expanded to 154 markets worldwide with 152.1 million total subscriptions.
