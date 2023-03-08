(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session, with investors awaiting more comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and job openings data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.62 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 32,872.08. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.03%, at 3,987.55, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.75 points, or 0.20%, to 11,553.09 at the opening bell.

