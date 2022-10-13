FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the losses, after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 455.0 points, or 1.56%, at the open to 28755.83. The S&P 500 fell 56.7 points, or 1.58%, at the open to 3520.37​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 285.3 points, or 2.74%, to 10131.816 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

