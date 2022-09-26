(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb inflation may tip the country's economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.57 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 29,536.84. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.51 points, or 0.28%, at 3,682.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.32%, to 10,833.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments