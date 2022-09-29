Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive central bank rate hikes and risks of potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets turned investors risk averse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.0 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 29,513.73. The S&P 500 fell 32.0 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 3,687.01​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 157.2 points, or 1.42%, to 10,894.436 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

