(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose on bets of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that offset optimism from strong China manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,656.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.81 points, or 0.17%, at 3,963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.96 points, or 0.07%, to 11,447.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)