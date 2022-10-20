(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister of the UK added a layer of uncertainty to markets struggling to hold on to gains from a set of positive earnings forecasts from U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.89 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 30,411.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.11 points, or 0.17%, at 3,689.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.09 points, or 0.22%, to 10,657.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments