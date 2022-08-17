FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday with growth stocks under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, while weak results from Target weighed on the retail sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.46 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 34,029.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.80 points, or 0.58%, at 4,280.40, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.92 points, or 1.02%, to 12,968.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments