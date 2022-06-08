Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as a rally in technology and growth stocks eased, while higher oil prices stoked worries of a further rise in global inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.07 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 33,087.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.56 points, or 0.33%, at 4,147.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.95 points, or 0.23%, to 12,147.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments