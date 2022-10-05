A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday due to weakness in megacap growth and technology stocks as Treasury yields rose, spurred by data that showed a resilient demand for labor despite rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 238.0 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 30,078.36. The S&P 500 fell 37.7 points, or 0.99%, at the open to 3,753.25​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.7 points, or 1.38%, to 11,022.672 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

