Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 241.7 points, or 0.81%, at the open to 29,685.27. The S&P 500 fell 37.8 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 3,706.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.0 points, or 1.77%, to 10,877.282 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

