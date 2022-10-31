FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.53 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,754.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.21 points, or 0.49%, at 3,881.85, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.02 points, or 0.67%, to 11,028.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

