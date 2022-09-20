A trader stands beneath a screen on the trading floor displaying the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A trader stands beneath a screen on the trading floor displaying the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.2 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 30888.53. The S&P 500 fell 24.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 3875.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.9 points, or 0.82%, to 11440.143 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments