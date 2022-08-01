(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday following a strong rally last week on earnings optimism, with investors awaiting a factory activity data after similar surveys from China and the Eurozone fueled recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.42 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,755.71. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.91 points, or 0.43%, at 4,112.38, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.73 points, or 0.59%, to 12,317.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments