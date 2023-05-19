Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday on optimism that a deal to avoid a catastrophic U.S. debt default could be reached over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.04 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,582.95. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.10 points, or 0.15%, at 4,204.15, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 20.63 points, or 0.16%, to 12,709.46 at the opening bell.

