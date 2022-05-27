FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday as data showed strength in consumer spending and signs of peaking inflation, providing relief to investors worried about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.90 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,735.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.48%, at 4,077.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.04 points, or 1.10%, to 11,869.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments