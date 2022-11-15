FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would shift to smaller interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 33755.94. The S&P 500 rose 49.2 points, or 1.24%, to 4006.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 278.6 points, or 2.49%, to 11474.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

