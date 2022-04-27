FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday on strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, following a brutal selloff in the previous session that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to its lowest close since December 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 33,450.92.

The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 4,186.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.1 points, or 0.08%, to 12,500.881 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

