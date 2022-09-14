(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about how much and how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.05 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,141.02.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.04 points, or 0.20%, at 3,940.73, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,680.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments