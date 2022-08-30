FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 22, 2022.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after two sessions of losses on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with investors looking ahead to data on consumer confidence and job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.85 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,163.84. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.64 points, or 0.26%, at 4,041.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 75.39 points, or 0.63%, to 12,093.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

