FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.72 points, or 0.38%, at 4,374.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 89.46 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

