Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader works with his son during a traditional bring-your-kids-to-work day on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.45 points, or 0.01%, at 3,957.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.42 points, or 0.10%, to 10,995.20 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.10 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,795.43.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments