By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) -The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies, the award administrator said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments, while the Washington Post took home the national reporting award for her coverage of abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion.

The New York Times won the prize for international reporting for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Reuters team was named as a finalist in that category for a series exposing grave human-rights abuses by the Nigerian military against women and children during its long war with Islamist militants.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)