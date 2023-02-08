FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell holds news conference after Fed announced quarter point interest rate hike in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses reporters after the Fed raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

(Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes slipped at the open on Wednesday as investors worried the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates this year, while Microsoft rose after laying out its AI push.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.79 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,132.90. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.53 points, or 0.25%, at 4,153.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.67 points, or 0.37%, to 12,069.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

