By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday after data signaling easing inflation pressures added to hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending, while chip stocks rose as Intel posted a surprise quarterly profit.

U.S. annual inflation slowed considerably in June, likely pushing the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s. In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0%. That was the smallest annual gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.8% rise in May.

"Today's PCE came in softer than expected to top off a full week chock full of economic data that all point to a higher probability of a soft landing," said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group.

"In the wake of stronger-than-expected GDP, and a better-than-expected earnings season, this could be the catalyst to send the market to new highs."

Market expectations of another 25 basis point rate hike in November were largely unchanged at 29.9% after the data.

On the earnings front, Intel's results and forecast pointed to an improving PC market, sending the chipmaker's shares up 3.9%.

Peers Nvidia and Marvell Technology gained over 1% each.

On Thursday, the blue-chips Dow snapped its longest winning streak since 1987 as U.S. Treasury yields pressured stocks after news that the Bank of Japan will allow long-term interest rates to rise.

The Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defense of a long-term interest rate cap, in moves seen by investors as a prelude to an eventual shift away from massive monetary stimulus.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note slipped from 4% hit in the previous session, boosting megacap growth and technology stocks.

All three major U.S. indexes are on track to end the week marginally higher, supported by Big Tech earnings, hopes that the Fed's monetary policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing.

At 09:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 169.45 points, or 0.48%, at 35,452.17, the S&P 500 was up 37.05 points, or 0.82%, at 4,574.46, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 201.79 points, or 1.44%, at 14,251.90.

Ford Motor shed 3.9% after Chief Executive Jim Farley outlined a change in the automaker's product strategy, slowing the ramp-up of money-losing EVs.

Enphase Energy fell 9.9% after the solar inverter maker's third-quarter revenue forecast missed expectations, while Juniper Networks tumbled 6.6% as the network operator forecast third-quarter revenue below market estimates.

Reata Pharmaceuticals surged 51.9% after Biogen agreed to buy the rare disease drugmaker for nearly $6.5 billion.

Chevron shed 1.6% after saying that its annual production forecast was near the low-end of its previously estimated range, while peer Exxon Mobil fell 2.7% after the oil giant posted a 56% slump in quarterly profit.

Procter & Gamble climbed 2.5% after the consumer behemoth beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 25 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)