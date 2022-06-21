FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to scoop up shares of megacap growth companies and banks that were hammered in a rout last week on worries over a global economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.91 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 30,074.69. The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.47 points, or 1.10%, at 3,715.31, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 175.70 points, or 1.63%, to 10,974.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

